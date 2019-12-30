Death notice for Mildred McClain

POTEAU—Mildred Faulkenberry McClain, 92, of Poteau, was born Feb. 27, 1927, in McAlester to Jessie and Jenny (Miller) Boone, and passed away Dec. 27, 2019 in Fort Smith, Arkansas.

The family will hold private family services later. Cremation is under the direction of Grace Funeral Service of Poteau.

Surviving family members are her son David Faulkenberry and wife Sherril; daughter Billie McMillin and husband Roger; stepson Bruce McClain and wife Choo; six grandchildren; and 13 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husbands William Faulkenberry and Alvie McClain; and three sisters Lawasa Mattox, Bernice Philpot and Opal Self.

