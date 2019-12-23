Death notice for Michelle Rucker

FORT COFFEY–A celebration of life service for Michelle R. Rucker is Saturday at 1 p.m. in the Fort Coffee Cemetery.

Burial will follow at the Fort Coffee Cemetery, under the direction of Mallory-Martin Funeral Home of Spiro.

She was born to Hazel L. Dugan and Otis Rucker in Tulsa on June 19, 1962, and passed away Dec. 18, 2019.

Surviving family members are her children Lacresha Bunch of Fort Coffee, George Bunch, Jr., of Fort Smith, Arkansas, Juanita Mendz-Benton of Sand Springs, Casandra Rucker of Edmond and Henry Rucker of Tulsa; and a host of grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; three brothers Harvey Jr., Delbert and Anthony Campbell; one grandson, Mekhi Davis; and one son-in-law, Anthony Benton.

