Brackets released for junior high LCT

Brackets have been released for the 2020 junior high basketball LeFlore County Tournament, which will be held from Jan. 6 through Jan. 11.

Girls bracket

Boys bracket

Heavener is the host school. Howe and Panama are the subsites. All the semifinal and finals will be held in Heavener.

Poteau is the top seed for both the boys and girls divisions. For the girls, Howe is second, Pocola is third and Hodgen is fourth.

Talihina’s boys got the second seed with Hodgen seeded third and Wister is fourth.

