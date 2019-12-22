Brackets released for 2020 LCT

Brackets have been released for the 2020 basketball LeFlore County Tournament.

Boys bracket

Girls bracket

Panama is the host this year. Subsites are Heavener and Carl Albert State College. The semifinals and finals will be held at Spiro.

The tournament lasts from Jan. 20-26.

Howe is the top seed for the girls while Talihina got the top seed for the boys. Howe’s girls and Spiro’s boys are the defending champions.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.