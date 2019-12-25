Beautiful day forecast for Christmas

The forecast calls for a beautiful Christmas day with clear skies and a high of 69 degrees with a low of 49 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:24 a.m. with sunset at 5:13 p.m.

