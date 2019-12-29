Area weather forecast 12-29-19

Cooler temperatures for Sunday with a chance of rain early and cloudy skies later in the day. The high will be 55 degrees with a low of 33 degrees.

Sunrise is at 7:25 a.m. with sunset at 5:15 p.m.

See the extended forecast along with average and record temperatures on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. The update has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter. Subscribers also receive our weekly e-edition for free.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.