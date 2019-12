Area sports scoreboard 12-27-19

Boys

Citizens Bank Airedale Classic in Alma

West Fork 48, Heavener 38

Bill Frye Classic in Mansfield

Mansfield 52, Arkoma 47

Girls

Heavener 42, West Fork 28

To report scores or information, send an email to [email protected]

