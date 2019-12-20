Area sports scoreboard 12-19-19
Basketball
Boys
Cameron 54, Arkoma 40
Clayton 62, Antlers 49
Canadian 82, Keota 47
Howe 77, LeFlore 52
Quinton 54, Pocola 41
Spiroo 49, Poteau 30
Red Oak 48, Roff 42
Whitesboro 71, Wister 31
Girls
Cameron 70, Arkoma 27
Clayton 59, Antlers 42
Canadian 58, Keota 23
Howe 69, LeFlore 50
Poteau 47, Spiro 35
Valliant 70, Panama 29
Pocola 81, Quinton 38
Roff 32, Red Oak 31
Whitesboro 79, Wister 47
Wrestling
Poteau 54, Northside 30
Poteau 9, Southside 6
