Area sports scoreboard 12-19-19

Basketball

Boys

Cameron 54, Arkoma 40

Clayton 62, Antlers 49

Canadian 82, Keota 47

Howe 77, LeFlore 52

Quinton 54, Pocola 41

Spiroo 49, Poteau 30

Red Oak 48, Roff 42

Whitesboro 71, Wister 31

Girls

Cameron 70, Arkoma 27

Clayton 59, Antlers 42

Canadian 58, Keota 23

Howe 69, LeFlore 50

Poteau 47, Spiro 35

Valliant 70, Panama 29

Pocola 81, Quinton 38

Roff 32, Red Oak 31

Whitesboro 79, Wister 47

Wrestling

Poteau 54, Northside 30

Poteau 9, Southside 6

