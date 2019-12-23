Agenda for county commissioners 12-23-19

POTEAU—The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners. Here is the agenda:
- Call to order.
- Minutes of previous meetings.
- Purchase orders/payroll/claims.
- Bonds.
- Monthly fee reports.
- Transfer of appropriations.
- Blanket purchase orders.
- Old business.
- Current bridge and road projects D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek S. of SH 31.
- Contract labor/service agreements.
- Burn ban.
- Old/new business for Conser Road projects, discuss and possibly approve pay estimate number 21 submitted by JOB Construction of Conser Road Project-Phase II.
- Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses.
- Tabled award 2020 ballot printing bids.
- Tabled award 2020 6-month county highway materials bids.
- Discuss and possibly approve 2020 base pay for elected officials.
- Discuss and possibly approve resolution to determine officials base pay.
- Discuss and possibly approve programming resolution for project number 19-CBRI-D1-RD P 069 on 250th avenue.
- Public comments.
- Adjourn.
o
Comments
No comment yet.