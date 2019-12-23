Agenda for county commissioners 12-23-19

POTEAU—The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners. Here is the agenda:

Call to order. Minutes of previous meetings. Purchase orders/payroll/claims. Bonds. Monthly fee reports. Transfer of appropriations. Blanket purchase orders. Old business. Current bridge and road projects D#2 CIRB-140D(161)RB, JOB 25097(04) Brazil Creek S. of SH 31. Contract labor/service agreements. Burn ban. Old/new business for Conser Road projects, discuss and possibly approve pay estimate number 21 submitted by JOB Construction of Conser Road Project-Phase II. Certificates of compliance for OMMA businesses. Tabled award 2020 ballot printing bids. Tabled award 2020 6-month county highway materials bids. Discuss and possibly approve 2020 base pay for elected officials. Discuss and possibly approve resolution to determine officials base pay. Discuss and possibly approve programming resolution for project number 19-CBRI-D1-RD P 069 on 250th avenue. Public comments. Adjourn.

o