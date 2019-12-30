Agenda for commissioners 12-30-19

Home 2019 December Agenda for commissioners 12-30-19

POTEAU—The LeFlore County commissioners will meet in a regular business meeting Monday at 9 a.m. in the office of the board of county commissioners.

Read the whole story on ledgerlcj.com HERE. Or the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. Subscribers to both publications also receive the Ledger’s e-edition for free. Access to the website is only $3 per month and the newsletter is $5 per month, and also includes access to the website. Both versions have exclusive content available only to subscribers.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.

/ News / Tags:

Share the Post

About the Author

Craig Hall

Publisher of Heavener Ledger and the LeFlore County Journal. Enjoys writing, photography, outdoors, sports. Writer, photographer, web publisher in Heavener, Okla.

Related Posts

Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners
Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners
Minutes from commissioners’ meeting
Commissioners approve higher premium
Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners
Commissioners lift burn ban, hear report on EOMC
Commissioners to meet in special meeting
Agenda for LeFlore County commissioners

Comments

No comment yet.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Skip to toolbar