6 killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment fire

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, PAUL DAVENPORT and MARC LEVY Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fire in a three-story apartment building in downtown Las Vegas where residents were apparently using their stoves for heat killed six people and forced some residents to jump from upper-floor windows to escape the heavy smoke before dawn Saturday, authorities said.

Investigators reported that the fire started around a first-floor unit’s stove and that residents had told them that there was no heat in the building, which sits a few blocks from downtown Las Vegas’ touristy Fremont Street District.

Residents reported awakening to pounding on doors around 4 a.m.

Read the whole story on the Ledger’s morning newsletter HERE. The update has exclusive content and is available to subscribers to the newsletter. Subscribers also receive our weekly e-edition for free. You can subscribe to our daily newsletter at https://heavenerledger.substack.com/.

Get the best news, sports and more coverage in the area subscribe to the Ledger. Like the Heavener Ledger on Facebook HERE or follow us on Twitter HERE.