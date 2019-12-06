6 killed, 13 injured in Las Vegas apartment fire

By MICHELLE L. PRICE, PAUL DAVENPORT and MARC LEVY Associated Press
LAS VEGAS (AP) — A fire in a three-story apartment building in downtown Las Vegas where residents were apparently using their stoves for heat killed six people and forced some residents to jump from upper-floor windows to escape the heavy smoke before dawn Saturday, authorities said.
Investigators reported that the fire started around a first-floor unit’s stove and that residents had told them that there was no heat in the building, which sits a few blocks from downtown Las Vegas’ touristy Fremont Street District.
Residents reported awakening to pounding on doors around 4 a.m.
