5 share lead in bowl pick-em contest

Jonathon Sutmiller, Jessie Sutmiller, Jennifer Wright, Reyna Burgos and Brynlee Adams share the lead in the 2019-20 bowl pick-em contest after 10 games are completed.
They share a one-game lead over six others. There is one game Tuesday, the Hawaii Bowl, pitting Hawaii vs. BYU.
|2019-2020 Bowl standings
|W
|L
|Name
|8
|2
|Jonathon Sutmiller
|8
|2
|Jessie Sutmiller
|8
|2
|Jennifer Wright
|8
|2
|Reyna Burgos
|8
|2
|Brynlee Adams
|7
|3
|Nathan Janway
|7
|3
|Mark Branscum
|7
|3
|Mason Adams
|7
|3
|Gerald Conway
|7
|3
|Calee Conway
|7
|3
|Eddie Freeman
|6
|4
|Justin Rowton
|6
|4
|Kristi Branscum
|6
|4
|Cashe Beger
|6
|4
|Lakota Vickers
|6
|4
|Todd Vickers
|6
|4
|Chad Ritter
|5
|5
|Delton Rowton
|5
|5
|Seth Pottridge
|5
|5
|Bill Deleplank
|5
|5
|Kristina Adams
|5
|5
|Brian Adams
|5
|5
|Mike Wight
|5
|5
|David Seeley
|5
|5
|Lyle Whitworth
|5
|5
|Craig Hall
|4
|6
|Chris Adams
|4
|6
|Brittany Dean
|3
|7
|Lindsey Hurst
