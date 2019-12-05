5 share lead in bowl pick-em contest

Jonathon Sutmiller, Jessie Sutmiller, Jennifer Wright, Reyna Burgos and Brynlee Adams share the lead in the 2019-20 bowl pick-em contest after 10 games are completed.

They share a one-game lead over six others. There is one game Tuesday, the Hawaii Bowl, pitting Hawaii vs. BYU.

2019-2020 Bowl standings
W L Name
8 2 Jonathon Sutmiller
8 2 Jessie Sutmiller
8 2 Jennifer Wright
8 2 Reyna Burgos
8 2 Brynlee Adams
7 3 Nathan Janway
7 3 Mark Branscum
7 3 Mason Adams
7 3 Gerald Conway
7 3 Calee Conway
7 3 Eddie Freeman
6 4 Justin Rowton
6 4 Kristi Branscum
6 4 Cashe Beger
6 4 Lakota Vickers
6 4 Todd Vickers
6 4 Chad Ritter
5 5 Delton Rowton
5 5 Seth Pottridge
5 5 Bill Deleplank
5 5 Kristina Adams
5 5 Brian Adams
5 5 Mike Wight
5 5 David Seeley
5 5 Lyle Whitworth
5 5 Craig Hall
4 6 Chris Adams
4 6 Brittany Dean
3 7 Lindsey Hurst
